Gorman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an RBI single and two total runs scored in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Red Sox.

Gorman has homered in each of the last two games, and he's gone deep three times with three multi-hit efforts over his last seven contests. The second baseman is up to a .201/.293/.396 slash line through 157 plate appearances after hitting as low as .172 and slugging as little as .319 on May 9. He's added seven homers, 18 RBI, 16 runs scored, six doubles and no stolen bases over 40 games while seeing a majority of the playing time at the keystone this year.