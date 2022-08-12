Gorman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Thursday's 8-6 loss to the Rockies.

Gorman went yard in the fourth inning to get the Cardinals on the board. This was his first multi-hit game since July 30, and he's gone a mediocre 5-for-22 (.227) in August. The slump has cost him an everyday role, as the lefty-hitting infielder often exits the lineup versus southpaws with the Cardinals enjoying good health. Gorman is slashing .242/.316/.464 with 13 homers, 27 RBI, 36 runs scored and a stolen base through 234 plate appearances in his rookie year.