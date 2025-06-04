Gorman went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Tuesday's loss to the Royals.

Gorman started at designated hitter in what was his first time in the lineup in a week and immediately made his presence felt with a two-run blast off of Michael Lorenzen in his first plate appearance. With Alec Burleson playing the outfield while Jordan Walker (wrist) is sidelined, Gorman could see more action in the DH spot in the immediate future, although that would require Ivan Herrera being used more frequently at catcher.