Gorman went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs in a 7-4 loss to the Astros on Monday.

Gorman hit solo home runs off Justin Verlander in the first and fifth innings and added a walk in the third. Gorman has been on an absolute binge in his past 10 games, tallying five multi-hit efforts, six home runs and 12 RBI since May 21. On the season, Gorman is now slashing .230/.318/.294 and leads all second basemen in home runs with 13.