Gorman went 2-for-4 with two homers, four RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 9-4 win over the Blue Jays.
Gorman plated two runs in Saturday's win over Toronto and homered in the first and third innings during Sunday's matchup to help propel the Cardinals to their second consecutive victory. The 22-year-old has recorded hits in his first three games of the season, going 4-for-9 with two home runs, six RBI, two runs, four walks and two strikeouts.
