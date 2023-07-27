Gorman went 3-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI during Wednesday's 11-7 win at Arizona.

Gorman went 0-for-4 in his return to the lineup Tuesday after missing two games with a back issue, but he busted out with two homers and his fifth three-hit game of the season Wednesday. The 23-year-old has enjoyed a strong start to the second half with five homers and a .359/.405/.821 slash line in 11 games since the All-Star break.