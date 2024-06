Gorman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Marlins.

Gorman led off the second inning with a 436-foot blast off Yonny Chirinos, cutting St. Louis' deficit to 2-1. It's the first homer in seven games for Gorman, who'd gone just 1-for-28 in that span. Overall, the 24-year-old second baseman is slashing .202/.278/.437 with 16 homers, 34 RBI, 31 runs scored and three steals across 67 games this year.