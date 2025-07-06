Gorman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.

With southpaw Matthew Boyd on the hill for the Cubs, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol will give the left-handed-hitting Gorman the night off, which clears the way for Yohel Pozo to serve as the team's designated hitter. While starting in each of the past 12 games, Gorman went 11-for-44 (.250 average) with four home runs, nine RBI, seven runs and one stolen base.