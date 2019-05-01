Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Knocking cover off ball at Peoria
Gorman has gone 3-for-7 with two home runs, five RBI, a walk and three runs over his last two games with Low-A Peoria. He's now slashing .325/.389/.650 across 90 plate appearances.
Gorman received a somewhat rude introduction to Low-A last season, hitting just .202 and generating an unsightly .280 on-base percentage across 107 plate appearances. However, hints of the pop he carries in his bat were evident in the six home runs he slugged during that sample. A second go-around for the 19-year-old has seemingly worked wonders, with all three components of his stat line showing significant improvement thus far in the current season. Gorman has already matched last season's home-run total as well, and he's laced 13 extra-base hits overall after managing nine in 17 additional plate appearances in 2018.
