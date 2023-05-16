Gorman went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, two total runs, five total RBI and a walk in Monday 18-1 victory versus the Brewers.

Gorman doubled in two runners to put St. Louis up 7-0 in the sixth inning, and he delivered a three-run homer to increase the lead to 12-1 in the eighth. He's now gone deep three times over his past five contests, batting .500 (7-for-14) with 10 RBI and six runs over that span. The hot stretch has boosted Gorman's slash line to .283/.379/.500 on the campaign, and he's added 10 homers, 33 RBI and three steals over 140 plate appearances.