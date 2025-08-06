Gorman went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 12-6 loss to the Dodgers.

Gorman's blast in the second inning tied the game at 2-2. He's hit safely in all four of his games since returning from a back injury that landed him on the injured list for a brief stay. He's up to 10 homers on the year while slashing .227/.311/.417 across 70 contests. Despite the middling power production, the infielder is trending in the right direction and has a clear path to playing time while Nolan Arenado (shoulder) is out.