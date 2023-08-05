Gorman went 3-for-5 with a pair of solo home runs in Friday's 9-4 loss to the Rockies.

Gorman missed Thursday's game with a bruised foot he sustained Wednesday. He returned with a vengeance, popping a pair of homers for the second time in just over a week. The second baseman is up to 24 long balls, 67 RBI, 47 runs scored, six stolen bases and a .245/.331/.512 slash line through 97 contests this season. With Brendan Donovan done for the year, Gorman should have a chance to take on an everyday role at second base after frequently sitting out versus southpaws early in the season.