Gorman has slugged six home runs in 10 games to open the minor-league campaign with Triple-A Memphis, putting up a .351/.415/.838 line in the process.

That's the good news. The less-good news: Somehow, all six homers have come with nobody on base, and he's also managed to strike out 15 times in 41 plate appearances -- a 36.6 percent clip. Still just 21 years old, Gorman has time to develop, but he's increasingly looking like a one-dimensional hitter who sells out to hit the ball over the fence. That said, 30-homer power at second base (where Gorman has been moved in light of Nolan Arenado's presence above him and Jordan Walker's below him in the organization) certainly has fantasy value. Of course, Gorman's move to the right side of the infield hasn't gone all that smoothly, as he's made six errors in 23 games at second base dating back to last season.