The Cardinals plan to have Gorman take reps in the outfield and at second base in addition to third base during spring training, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Gorman has played exclusively at third base through his first four professional seasons, but he won't have a clear path to that position at the big-league level following the Cardinals' recent acquisition of Nolan Arenado, who would remain under contract through 2027 if elects not to exercise opt-out clauses following the 2021 or 2022 seasons. As a result, the Cardinals are eager to expose the top prospect to other positions in order to find more playing time for him when he eventually reaches the majors. If Gorman's initial returns at outfield or second base aren't encouraging, he would still have a future with the Cardinals as a designated hitter, given the likelihood that the next collective bargaining agreement will make room for another hitter in National League lineups.