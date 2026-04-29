Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Logs three RBI vs. Pittsburgh
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gorman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two additional RBI during the Cardinals' 11-7 win over the Pirates on Tuesday.
Gorman opened Tuesday's scoring with a solo home run off of Braxton Ashcraft in the second inning, and the former added two more RBI on sacrifice flies in both the fifth and seventh frames. Over his last seven games, Gorman has gone 7-for-25 (.280) with one home run, four RBI and three runs scored.
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