Gorman went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Marlins.

Gorman's two-run shot off Bryan Hoeing in the top of the third tied the game at 5-5, finishing off a five-run inning for St. Louis. The second baseman had gone hitless over his last 10 at-bats before the third-inning homer and it was only his second long ball since June 9. He's still hitting just .188 to begin the month of July after hitting .143 in June and he'll look to build off Wednesday's performance.