The Cardinals promoted Gorman from Low-A Peoria to High-A Palm Beach on Thursday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The 19-year-old only batted .241 and struck out in 28 percent of his plate appearances in his 67 games with Peoria, but his strong plate discipline (11.7 percent walk rate) and premium pop (27 extra-base hits) were enough to earn him a promotion to the Florida State League. Gorman's contact woes figure to persist as he faces more advanced pitching, but his 70-grade power is a big enough selling point to make him an attractive building block in dynasty formats.