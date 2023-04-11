site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cardinals-nolan-gorman-not-in-lineup-tuesday-866653 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Not in lineup Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Gorman is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Rockies.
Juan Yepez will take a turn at designated hitter and bat eighth with the Rockies starting left-hander Kyle Freeland. Taylor Motter is covering second base and hitting ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Dan Schneier
• 8 min read