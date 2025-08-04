default-cbs-image
Gorman is absent from the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers.

Gorman was a late insertion into the Cardinals' lineup Sunday in San Diego in place of Brendan Donovan (personal), marking his third straight start at the hot corner since Nolan Arenado (shoulder) was shelved. Thomas Saggese will start at third base and bat seventh Monday.

