Gorman is absent from the Cardinals' starting lineup Tuesday against Atlanta.
Gorman is off to a rocking start this season, but Juan Yepez will take a turn at DH and bat eighth Tuesday with Atlanta throwing left-hander Dylan Dodd. Taylor Motter is starting at second base and hitting ninth.
