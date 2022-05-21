Gorman isn't starting Saturday against the Pirates, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Gorman made his major-league debut in Friday's series opener against Pittsburgh, and he went 1-for-3 with a run and a walk. However, he'll get a breather with left-hander Jose Quintana on the mound Saturday. Tommy Edman will shift to second base while Edmundo Sosa (ankle) returns to the lineup at shortstop.
