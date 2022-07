Gorman is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Dodgers, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Gorman started the past seven games and will head to the bench after posting a .154/.241/.308 slash line with a 34.5 percent strikeout rate during that stretch. Brendan Donovan, who's been out the past few days with a non-COVID illness, will start at the keystone and bat eighth.