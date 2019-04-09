Gorman went 2-for-5 with a pair of home runs and five RBI for Low-A Peoria in its 10-6 win over Wisconsin on Monday.

The Cardinals' top prospect struggled in his first exposure to the Midwest League late last season, but he's faced little resistance in his return to Peoria. Through five games, Gorman has recorded 10 hits in 21 at-bats, with six going for extra bases.