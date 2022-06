Gorman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game in Boston, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Gorman will take a seat for the series finale while Brendan Donovan slides in at second base and while Albert Pujols serves as the Cardinals' designated hitter. The rookie started in each of St. Louis' last nine games, going 7-for-34 (.206 average) with a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs during that stretch.