Gorman is absent from the lineup for Thursday's contest in Cincinnati.
The left-handed-hitting Gorman is in a 1-for-17 funk at the plate and the Reds are starting southpaw Andrew Abbott, so Gorman will sit out Thursday's series finale. Luken Baker is at designated hitter and batting sixth.
