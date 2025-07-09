Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Out of Cardinals' lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gorman is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest against the Nationals.
The left-handed-hitting Gorman has seen regular action against southpaw hurlers lately. However, he will take a seat in this one as the Nationals send lefty MacKenzie Gore to the bump, marking the second straight time Gorman has been absent from the lineup versus a left-hander. Yohel Pozo is at designated hitter and batting sixth for the Cardinals.
