Gorman is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest against the Nationals.

The left-handed-hitting Gorman has seen regular action against southpaw hurlers lately. However, he will take a seat in this one as the Nationals send lefty MacKenzie Gore to the bump, marking the second straight time Gorman has been absent from the lineup versus a left-hander. Yohel Pozo is at designated hitter and batting sixth for the Cardinals.