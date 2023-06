Gorman is out of Saturday's lineup against the Cubs due to illness, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Several Cardinals players have dealt with an illness across the last few days, with Gorman being the latest. He wasn't likely to be in Saturday's lineup regardless of his health, as the Cubs will be sending lefty Justin Steele to the mound. There's a strong chance that Gorman will be available off the bench to pinch-hit.