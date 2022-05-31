Gorman went 3-for-3 with a two-run homer, two runs scored and a walk in Monday's victory over San Diego.

Gorman put the Cardinals on the board with his second career home run, a two-run shot off of Nick Martinez in the third inning. After a four-game hitless drought, the rookie infielder has seven hits, including three for extra bases, over his last three games. With a .387/.472/.677 slash line through 10 games, Gorman looks like a staple in St. Louis' lineup.