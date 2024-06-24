Gorman went 0-for-4 with a stolen base in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Giants.

Gorman got aboard on a fielder's choice and picked up a steal for the second game in a row. The second baseman has gone 0-for-9 with a hit-by-pitch and two sacrifice flies over his last three contests. He's gone 17 games without a multi-hit effort, batting a poor .078 (5-for-64) in that span, though two of those hits have been homers. The slump has him down to a .194/.272/.421 slash line with 16 home runs, 36 RBI, five steals and 31 runs scored across 70 contests. Gorman's struggled to hit for average over his three years in the majors, and a career-worst 35.9 percent strikeout rate isn't doing him any favors in 2024.