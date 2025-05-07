Gorman is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.
Gorman is on the bench for a second straight game and the third time in the last four contests, with each absence coming against right-handed pitching. Alec Burleson -- who will start at designated hitter and will bat siixth Wednesday -- has been heating up at the plate of late and looks to have regained his standing over Gorman as the Cardinals' top DH option versus righties.
More News
-
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Grabbing seat Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Plays through finger laceration•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: On bench for second game of day•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Sitting down Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Out against lefty•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Sitting Sunday•