Gorman suffered a left index finger laceration during the first game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Mets, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

He was injured in the second inning when Willson Contreras stepped on Gorman's glove hand during the latter's sliding catch on a popup in shallow right field. Gorman was checked on by the team trainer but remained in the game, eventually getting removed in the ninth inning for defense. He did not play in the second game of the Cardinals' doubleheader sweep, but it does not seem as though Gorman's finger issue will prevent him from being available Monday versus the Pirates.