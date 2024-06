Gorman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Pirates.

Neither team scored a run in the first eight innings of Tuesday's contest, with the Pirates scoring a pair of runs in the top of the ninth. Down 2-0, Gorman tried to kick start a Cardinals comeback, leading off with a solo homer, but St. Louis couldn't plate the game-tying run. Since the start of June, Gorman is 10-for-38 (.263) with five homers, eight RBI and seven runs scored.