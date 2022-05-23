Gordman went 3-for-5 with a double, a walk, an RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's 18-4 win over the Pirates.

Gorman knocked in the first run of the game with an RBI double. He also scored the next three times he got aboard in the blowout win. Through his first three major-league contests, the slugger is 5-for-10 with two walks, two doubles, an RBI and four runs scored. The Cardinals seem intent on getting him a look as the starter at second base, at least against right-handed pitchers, after he started the year on fire (.308/.367/.677 with 15 homers) at Triple-A Memphis.