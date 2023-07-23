Gorman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 8-6 loss to the Cubs.

Gorman has come out of the All-Star break hot, going 11-for-30 (.367) with three homers and 10 RBI over his last nine games. He's picked up more playing time at second base lately with Brendan Donovan (arm) limited to designated hitter. Gorman has 20 homers, 62 RBI, 43 runs scored, five stolen bases, 15 doubles and a .243/.325/.489 slash line through a career-high 90 contests overall.