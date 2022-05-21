Gorman went 1-for-3 with a run and a walk in Friday's 5-3 win over the Pirates.

Gorman played second base and batted sixth in his major-league debut Friday, and he singled in his first at-bat while drawing a walk in the sixth inning. The 22-year-old is one of the Cardinals' top prospects and should see plenty of time at the keystone after hitting .308 with 15 homers, 31 runs, 23 RBI and three stolen bases in 34 games at Triple-A Memphis to begin the year.