Gorman was reassigned to the minor-league camp Thursday.
Gorman got a lot of run in Grapefruit League action as he expanded his defensive versatility by gaining experience at second base. He didn't hit particularly well in 24 plate appearances, posting a .174/.208/.261 line. However, he'll continue to refine his game in the minors and is likely to begin the season at Double-A Springfield.
