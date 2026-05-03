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Gorman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

With southpaw Justin Wrobleski on the bump for the Dodgers, the left-handed-hitting Gorman will move to the bench in the series finale. Ramon Urias will cover third base in place of Gorman, who went 1-for-8 with a two-run home run over the first two contests of the series.

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