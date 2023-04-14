Gormand went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Thursday's 5-0 loss to the Pirates.

The Cardinals couldn't get much going in the contest, but Gorman and Willson Contreras tried to provide a spark with a double-steal in the forth inning. Gorman's more of a slugger -- this was his first attempt on the basepaths this season, and he's matched his total in stolen bases from 89 games last year. The 22-year-old has done well with the bat, slashing .286/.419/.686 with four home runs, 10 RBI and five runs scored over 11 contests.