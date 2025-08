The Cardinals reinstated Gorman (back) from the injured list Friday.

Gorman landed on the injured list July 19 with pain in his lower back, but he's been given the green light to return to St. Louis after going 3-for-13 with a homer during his rehab assignment in Double-A. With Nolan Arenado (shoulder) moving to the IL in a corresponding move, Gorman figures to step in as the Cardinals' third baseman for the short-term future.