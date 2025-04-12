The Cardinals reinstated Gorman (hamstring) from the injured list Saturday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
A strained right hamstring has kept Gorman out of action since the beginning of April. The Cardinals likely would have liked to send the 24-year-old out on a rehab assignment before activating him, but Masyn Winn's (back) move to the IL on Saturday created an urgent need for infield depth on the big-league roster. Gorman's easiest path to playing time is likely at second base or designated hitter, though he isn't expected to have a regular role at either position.
