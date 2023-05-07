Gorman (back) is starting at second base and batting third Sunday against the Tigers.

The 22-year-old was limited to pinch-hitting duties the past two games due to lower-back tightness, but he's back in the starting nine for Sunday's series finale versus Detroit. Gorman has struggled at the plate over his past nine contests, going 4-for-28 with a solo home run, a stolen base and 11 strikeouts.