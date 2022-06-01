Gorman (back) isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Gorman will be held out of the starting lineup for a second straight game as he continues to deal with lower-back tightness. Brendan Donovan will start at second base and lead off.
More News
-
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Dealing with back stiffness•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Perfect day at plate•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: First career homer in win•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Not starting Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Racks up three hits Sunday•