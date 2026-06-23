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Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Reports to Triple-A Memphis

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Gorman has been assigned to Triple-A Memphis after spending the past week at the Cardinals' spring training complex in Florida to rework his swing, Jim Hayes of Cardinals.TV reports.

Gorman worked with hitting director Dalton Hurd and minor-league hitting coordinator Brock Hammit on a flatter attack angle with his swing. The hope is that it will allow Gorman -- who is hitting .194/.279/.318 with a 32.3 percent strikeout rate this season -- to make more contact, and he is ready to test things out at the Cardinals' top minor-league affiliate.

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