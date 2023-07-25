Gorman (back) is starting at second base and batting sixth Tuesday versus Arizona.
Gorman was held out of Sunday's series finale against the Cubs along with Monday's series opener against the Diamondbacks, but his sore back is apparently feeling much better. The 23-year-old slugger carries an .813 OPS with 20 home runs and 62 RBI through 90 games this season.
