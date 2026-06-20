Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Reworking swing away from games

Gorman has yet to play in any games since being optioned last week, instead reporting to the Cardinals' spring training complex in Florida to rework his swing, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Gorman has slashed just .194/.279/.318 with a 32.3 percent strikeout rate this season, and he was in a 3-for-50 slump at the time of his demotion. The 26-year-old relocated to Florida at the start of the week and on Wednesday began working with hitting director Dalton Hurd and minor-league hitting coordinator Brock Hammit. Gorman's primary goal, according to president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom, is to "get his swing to a less steep place." As part of their player development overhaul, the Cardinals opened a revamped training facility this year in Florida, and Bloom believes "this is the most-equipped we've been as a staff and programs and facilities to be able to do something like this." Once the team feels he's ready, Gorman will eventually be assigned to Triple-A Memphis to test out his progress in games. Blaze Jordan has taken over as the Cardinals' everyday third baseman since Gorman's demotion and has played well, slashing .300/.323/.533 with one home run and seven RBI in eight games.