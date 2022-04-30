Gorman currently sports a 15-game hitting streak at Triple-A Memphis, slashing .393/.433/.918 with 10 home runs, a 6.0 BB% and a 29.9 K% in 61 at-bats over that stretch.

It's tempting to get swept up in his power production, but recent history tells us that any hitter who is striking out 30 percent of the time at Triple-A is going to struggle mightily to hit for a high average in the majors. Gorman is nonetheless ahead of schedule, as he doesn't turn 22 until early May and has been arguably the most productive hitter in all the minors.