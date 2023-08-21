Gorman (back) will hit off a tee Monday and "increase baseball activity," John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Gorman, per the report, is showing signs of progress, but he is still not feeling good enough to take part in defensive drills. He is eligible to be activated from the injured list Friday, but he may need to make significant strides in the coming days to be ready by that point.
