Gorman will hit the bench against lefty Chris Sale and the Red Sox on Saturday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Gorman sits for the third consecutive game as the Cardinals face their third consecutive lefty. Willson Contreras is expected to move back behind the plate Monday and stop clogging the designated hitter spot, which should benefit Gorman, though the Cardinals are still unlikely to use the second-year slugger against southpaws.