Gorman will sit against lefty Andrew Abbott and the Reds on Saturday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Gorman is breaking out in his sophomore season, slashing .264/.347/.543 with 15 homers in 58 games. He began the year strictly in a platoon role, sitting against the first 10 southpaws the Cardinals faced, but his strong performance has earned him four starts against lefties since then. That doesn't mean he'll start everyday, however, as it's been fellow lefty Brendan Donovan at the keystone against the last two lefties to start against St. Louis.