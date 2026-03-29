Gorman is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Rays.

The left-handed-hitting Gorman was in the five spot in the lineup versus righties in each of the first two games of the season, but he'll sit out Sunday as the Cardinals go up against southpaw Steven Matz. Ramon Urias is at third base and batting sixth for St. Louis. Gorman has gone 2-for-8 with three RBI in the first two tilts of the season.